Rally part of statewide effort on National Overdose Awareness Day

BUCYRUS — “My daughter didn’t need charged as a felon. She needed help,” Cindy Koumoutzis said.

Koumoutzis is the state director for Ohio Change Addiction Now, and was one of around 100 people who took to the steps of the Bucyrus City Hall on Wednesday night to call for more ways to help recovering drugs addicts during National Overdose Awareness Day.

Koumoutzis shared how drug addicts are not addicts by choice, and said most are not bad people.

She shared her experiences dealing with her daughter’s addiction as a family member. Her daughter used heroin the night before receiving an honors diploma from Kent State University.

“A lot of addicts are good and smart people,” Koumoutzis said. “They just have a serious illness.”

Many of the speakers at the event shared how addiction needs to be treated as an uncontrollable illness instead of treating the addicted like “junkies” who chose to become addicted.

