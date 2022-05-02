Party time

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















The Dorcas Carey Public Library held a “Bad Guys” party this past Thursday evening. Above: Kylie Van Horn shoots a nerf gun at some suspected evildoers. Below: Alison Van Horn and Kylie Van Horn pose for a pretend mugshot. The event was inspired by “The Bad Guys” book series by Aaron Blabey, which will be released as a movie soon. Also at the party, the an Horn sisters tried to pick up money with a spatula nd put it on a plate while blindfolded, rolled balls into cups and threw bean bags through a small hole in a box. If they won the games, they were rewarded with candy, slime or a wooden snake toy.

Daily Chief-Union/Saige Thornley