Ohio health director warns of ‘second wind’ of COVID-19 cases as holidays approach

By BRIAN HEMMINGER

City editor

COLUMBUS — The latest wave of COVID-19 in Ohio is finding a “second wind” ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Ohio Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said in an Ohio Department of Public Health press conference Thursday.

One out of every seven patients in Ohio hospitals currently has COVID-19. The state reported 2,800 are hospitalized with COVID-19 and nearly 800 are receiving care in intensive care units, Vanderhoff said. In the last 21 days, hospitalizations have increased by 23% and ICU admissions have increased by 15%.

“These numbers are quite simply going in the wrong directions,” Vanderhoff said. “COVID-19 cases are trending in the wrong direction. More people are getting sick and more are being hospitalized, but getting really sick with COVID-19 is a risk we don’t need to take because our vaccines are so good and are readily available across the state.”

COVID-19 cases in Ohio have risen by 54% since Nov. 1 as seven-day average cases have increased to 5,179. The Ohio Department of Health reported 6,615 cases on Thursday, which was the highest report since early October.

Vanderhoff said the state’s hospitals are prepared if the numbers continue to rise, noting that hospital officials remain in daily contact as they coordinate the shifting of equipment to hospitals running low and manage any patients transfers that might be necessary.

Amid the upward trend in COVID-19 cases, officials are warning residents that holiday gatherings are risky if unvaccinated people gather indoors without masks.

“If you’re still unvaccinated, do yourself and your loved ones a real favor: Get vaccinated now,” Vanderhoff said. “Don’t bring tragedy that can be easily avoided to your family this holiday season. Make the safe choice and get vaccinated.”

Vanderhoff urged Ohioans who have chosen not to be vaccinated to talk to their doctor or pharmacist and get the facts about COVID-19 vaccines.

“Many people remain concerned about side effects,” he said. “First, many experience little or nothing in terms of side effects, and for those that do, they tend to be mild, with symptoms that last a day or two. There is a lot of misinformation out there, but rest assured, the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. The COVID-19 vaccines are under constant, rigorous, ongoing safety evaluations. Despite the fact that more than 155 million people have been fully vaccinated in the U.S., these vaccines have maintained a remarkable safety record.”

More than 6.6 million Ohioans have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The most recent approved age group, children ages 5-11 have had more than 77,000 youth start the vaccination process in Ohio.

With the holidays coming up, Vanderhoff encouraged families to gather safely, including considering limiting the size of gatherings and opening windows to improve ventilation.

Dr. Joe Gastaldo of OhioHealth, an infectious disease specialist, said he recommends COVID-19 testing around the upcoming holidays and staying home if you have any symptoms. Gastaldo said experts feared that the pandemic could worsen again around this time of year when people mostly gather indoors.

“We have made great strides getting vaccines into people — 85% of those 65 and older are reported to be fully vaccinated. That’s wonderful, but we still have to worry about those other 15%. Within our 88 counties, there is different vaccine uptake from county to county,” he said.

Vanderhoff also encouraged those eligible for a COVID-19 booster dose to get their booster shot.

As a federal advisory panel prepares to meet Friday for a discussion about expanding vaccine booster shots to all adults, Ohio is ready to make those shots available to a larger group of its residents as soon as a recommendation is made, Vanderhoff said.

The state will not “jump the gun” and recommend boosters for all in advance of a change to the authorization, Vanderhoff said.

“We’re really very confident that the process will work as it is designed to work and that we will have guidance to share more broadly as we head into the weekend,” he said.

Booster shots are helping to reduce mild and asymptomatic infections among residents, while also adding another layer of protection for those with certain risk factors, Vanderhoff said.