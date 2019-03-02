ODA meet and greet

As part of a series of informal meet and greets, new Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Dorothy Pelanda (pictured) speaks at the Gottfried Nature Center Friday.

Pelanda introduced herself and shared the focus of the Ohio Department of Agriculture with attendees.

She answered questions and listened to concerns shared by the audience, which ranged from Ohio’s water quality to laws dealing with laws concerning small time dog breeders.

State Representative for the 133 Ward, Riordan McClain was also in attendance Friday.

Daily Chief-Union/Callan Pugh