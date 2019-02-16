Newly installed

The Ohio Department of Transportation recently finished installing a new traffic light on the east end of the U.S. 23/U.S.30 overpass on Wyandot Avenue east of Upper Sandusky.

The light initially was a flashing red to get area residents acclimated but it switched to a regular traffic light this week.

The hope is the light will ease congestion for vehicles entering Wyandot Avenue from the U.S. 23/U.S. 30 exit ramp and will improve safety.

