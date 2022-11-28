Home for the Holidays returns Saturday

2021 Holiday parade

The Home for the Holidays parade will step off at 5 p.m. Saturday in Upper Sandusky. Pictured, Apostolic Gospel Church took home first place in last year’s parade with its giant Mr. Grinch float.

File photo

By BRIAN HEMMINGER

City editor

The city of Upper Sandusky will be feeling the Christmas spirit all day Saturday with its annual Home for the Holidays celebration, which is organized by the Wyandot Chamber of Commerce.

Wyandot Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sherri Wagner said she’s had over a year of experience under her belt now and she has put her best foot forward with planning the day’s events.

Top designers

Upper Sandusky Middle School students had the opportunity to design the image for the 2022 Home for the Holidays 5K T-shirts. The winner was Madilynn Smalley with Mia Lowe as runner-up. Also pictured are Wyandot Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sherri Wagner and Upper Sandusky art teachers Kelly Fahle and Jeff Fett.

“I was really happy with how many people came out last year, but it should be even bigger and better this year,” Wagner said.

Saturday’s events kick off early with the annual Upper Sandusky Rotary Club’s pancake breakfast from 7-11 a.m. at John Stewart United Methodist Church. The breakfast is in-person for the first time since the COVID pandemic, although drive-thru options are available.

Registration for the Jingle Bell Dash 5K begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, with the race beginning at 9 a.m. T-shirts for the race were designed by Madilynn Smalley of Upper Sandusky Middle School.

The Upper Sandusky Community Library will host its secret Santa shop from 9 a.m. to noon. Children up to age 12 will have the opportunity to purchase gifts for friends, family and other loved ones while accompanied by an “elf.” No parents are allowed in the shopping area.

At the same time, the Wyandot County Council on Aging will host a holiday fair craft show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Senior Connections.

New this year is live music at the center sidewalk in front of the Wyandot County Courthouse from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“I put out a call for local musicians and performers who would be willing to volunteer some of their time to entertain the people of Upper Sandusky and I was really impressed with the response,” Wagner said.

Scheduled to perform are Apostolic Gospel Church, Simple Gifts Dance, Upper Sandusky Mayor Kyle McColly, the Star Kids, Trinity Reignite worship team, Upper Sandusky Church of the Nazarene Trio and Eric Lavery.

The Wyandot County Museum will hold its Christmas tree open house from 2-8 p.m.

Apostolic Gospel Church is handing out free hot chocolate and sweet treats in front of the Wyandot Chamber of Commerce from 3-6 p.m.

The Home for the Holidays parade will step off at 5 p.m.

Following the parade, a tree-lighting ceremony will take place on the Wyandot County Courthouse lawn.

Also following the parade, parts of the 100 block of North Sandusky Avenue will be blocked off. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at Fay Dental from 6-8:30 p.m. An antique fire truck also will be available at that time.

Live reindeer will be set up from 6:30-8:30 p.m., and lastly, wagon rides will begin at First Citizens National Bank from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Saturday also is the first weekend of Upper’s Winter Fantasy of Lights, which are from 6-10 p.m. at Harrison Smith Park.

Local businesses will adjust their hours to remain open later than usual, with several participating in their own sales and activities.

Eight local businesses are involved in the “board member on a shelf” game, where eight Wyandot Chamber of Commerce board of trustee members have their portrait on a shelf at local businesses. Punch cards can be picked up at the chamber and get the card punched at each participating business. Once filled out, the card can be turned in to either the business or to the chamber. Each participating business donated a gift certificate or a prize and all prizes will be drawn Dec. 8.

The event’s title sponsor is Tymochtee Solar, and event sponsors are A-1 Printing, Glazed Over, Liberty Engineer Wire and Sunshine Insurance.

“Come out and join in the celebration of the season,” Wagner said.