Historic return

Former 1994-95 Upper Sandusky exchange student Malin Vintefjell of Sweden returned to Upper Sandusky this past week as a pit stop before hiking the Pacific Crest Trail on the west coast for five months.

Vintefjell and her former host Roger McColly were given a tour of the Wyandot County Courthouse by the Wyandot County Commissioners.

Pictured are (from left) Commissioners Bill Clinger and Ron Metzger, Vintefjell, McColly and commissioner Steve Seitz.

Daily Chief-Union/Brian Hemminger