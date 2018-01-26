Home Featured Historic return

Historic return

Posted on January 26, 2018
0
0
102

Historic returnFormer 1994-95 Upper Sandusky exchange student Malin Vintefjell of Sweden returned to Upper Sandusky this past week as a pit stop before hiking the Pacific Crest Trail on the west coast for five months.

Vintefjell and her former host Roger McColly were given a tour of the Wyandot County Courthouse by the Wyandot County Commissioners.

Pictured are (from left) Commissioners Bill Clinger and Ron Metzger, Vintefjell, McColly and commissioner Steve Seitz.

Daily Chief-Union/Brian Hemminger

  • Acrobatic move

    Hot-shooting Rams top Redmen

    It may not have been a 43-point victory this time, but the outcome wasn’t ever in doubt. …
    January 26, 2018
    53 second read
  • Pick a card

    Pick a card

    Larry Swihart (counterclockwise, from right,), Marilyn Lee, Marilyn Spitler and Kathleen T…
    January 25, 2018
    30 second read
  • Moving on

    Rams advance; Warriors edged

    SYCAMORE — With little trouble, Upper Sandusky is on to the Division III Region 18 semifin…
    January 25, 2018
    53 second read
Load More In Featured
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply