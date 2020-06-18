Health Dept. continues to encourage face coverings

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















By CALLAN PUGH

City editor

The Wyandot County Board of Health met in regular session Wednesday via teleconference and received a COVID-19 update from Director of Environmental Health Jeff Ritchey and Director of Nursing Darlene Steward.

Both Ritchey and Steward said they are continuing to encourage face mask usage in public.

Ritchey said case counts in the county as of Tuesday were at 49 total cases, with seven probable cases and 42 lab confirmed cases. There has been a total of five hospitalizations, though none are current, with four deaths related to the virus in the county and 42 recoveries as of Tuesday.

The health department is continuing to meet with long-term care facilities, Wyandot Memorial Hospital, law enforcement, schools and other government officials about the county’s response. The department also is working with the county fair board to talk about the potential restrictions on fairs and is answering questions from the general public about face mask requirements and other COVID-19 related topics.

Steward said the health department is continuing with contact tracing. A new addition which also will be shown in reports, are antibody testing numbers. Steward said the health department is required to follow up with those who find they are positive for antibodies, meaning the individual at some point was exposed to COVID-19 even if he or she didn’t show symptoms.

The board also reviewed the family planning program and the smoke free workplace program. Steward said the family planning program addresses reproductive health and wellness for individuals, focusing on establishing reproductive life plans for individuals attending the clinic with the goal of becoming healthy before becoming pregnant and encouraging contraceptives. The program provided to individuals age 13 years and older offering STD testing and treatment and pap smears. The program is based on a sliding fee scale according to income and communication about the program is tailored toward young people and people in minority groups.

Ritchey reported the smoke free workplace program is relatively small having received fewer calls in recent years compared to when it was started. He said the program investigates complaints of smoking in public places and ensures areas have proper signage and ash trays where necessary.

Ritchey also spoke with the board about the proposed U.S. 23 intersection safety improvements. ODOT notified the health department that it wants to move forward with making improvements to some of the at-grade intersections on U.S. 23 south of Upper Sandusky to the county line.

“Ultimately, hopefully, by doing the things they’re [ODOT] going to do, they will reduce accidents and save lives on [U.S.] 23,” Ritchey said.

He said individuals in agriculture may have to find different routes to get to the other side of the road if they farm on both sides.

“With what’s proposed, the biggest limitation is going to be between the intersection of [Ohio] 294 and the overpass at [Ohio] 199,” Ritchey said. “They’re also going to do an R-cut … so they’re not going to shut off CH 113 completely because of Coon’s Candy and because of fire concerns. … Pitt Township [Fire Department] needs to have access to CH 113.”

Ritchey said he also could look into the R-Cut and to speak with the fatality review board, the county engineer and the sheriff to see if ODOT might be able to give a presentation on the proposed changes. He said he would be able to provide what R-cuts look like at the next meeting.

“Ultimately the whole goal is to make U.S. 23 limited access, hopefully completely through the county,” Ritchey said. “I think there are going to be some comments about Ohio 294, that some of the people are going to want overpasses at least there, but I don’t know what the Ohio Department of Transportation will do.”

Also, on Wednesday, the board approved:

— A refund of the local portion of food service contract mobile and temporary licenses purchased but unable to be used by vendors due to coronavirus-related cancellations of events. Licenses were purchased in February and March before the pandemic shut down many gatherings in the state of Ohio. Ritchey said temporary permits total $65 in the local portion and mobile food service permits are $172 in the local portion. He said the county was unable to return the state portion of the permit. Board member William Aubry said he was concerned about setting a precedent but board member Joseph D’Ettorre said he felt COVID-19 would be considered an extenuating circumstance.

— The LifeSkills Program Contract with the Mental Health & Recovery Services board. The program is funded by MHRSB levy funds which amount to $27,520. Steward said the full cost of the program is $33,000.

— The Upper Sandusky Schools, St. Peter School and Our Lady of Consolation School nursing contracts for 2020-21 at an hourly rate of $44.30. Carey Local Schools has not signed the normal contract, Steward said, stating it only has $10,000 to spend on school nursing for the upcoming year. Steward said she is working with the district.

— A 2020 Manufactured Home Park Inspection Agreement with the Ohio Department of Commerce and designated Ritchey as the authorized representative. The department of commerce reimburses the health department for completing inspections of Wyandot County’s seven manufactured home parks. The health department has responsibility to address nuisances within the parks, so the agreement allows the health department to address many of the potential nuisance issues while being reimbursed.

The board also heard:

— A report from Steward on communicable disease reporting. She said all the public health nurses have completed the required training to enter communicable disease reports into the Ohio Disease Reporting System.

—The Epidemiological services contract with Union County, which is fully funded by a PHEP Grant in the amount of $14,250.

— A report from Steward on Help Me Grow home visits. The current caseload is 27 families with 30 children and three prenatal. Visits are still being completed virtually and there has been no update on when home visits will resume.

— An update on the car seat program. Shileigh Ricker has completed the requirements for the Car Seat Certified Technician program so that the Ohio Buckles Buckeyes program can return to the county. The program provides car seats for WIC income eligible families after they attend a short training session and pay a small fee for the car seats. Outreach information is being distributed as a shipment of car seats arrived this week.

— An update on clinic services. Steward said the immunization clinic is almost caught up after coronavirus restrictions canceled clinics. She said visits are still being spaced out and regular cleaning is being done. The health department is encouraging only those in need of services to enter the building and health screenings are being conducted before each visit.

— A report from Arlene Schriner on WIC. She said the case load has been good and consistent compared to some clinics. Limited contact appointments are likely to continue through September she said, and a new computer system has been installed and is operational.

— An update on the audit from Administrator Barb Mewhorter. Mewhorter said the audit has been completed.

— An update on performance management. The county health general fund currently has 35.37 days of operating funds and the all funds balance equates to 50.59 days of operating funds.