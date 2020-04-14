Health Dept: 13 confirmed cases, 3 probable cases in Wyandot County

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Testing site moved due to weather

The location for the temporary respiratory clinic at Wyandot Memorial Hospital has moved from a tent in the Emergency Department parking lot to a nearby hospital entrance due to the inclement weather. The hospital’s old emergency room entrance in that same parking lot now will house the staff assessing COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath to determine if further treatment is necessary or if home care is appropriate. Yellow signs provide directional guidance to the drive-thru clinic. Before presenting at the temporary respiratory clinic, patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms must call their medical provider for a phone assessment and triage. Individuals without a medical provider may phone WMH’s UrgentCare at 419-294-4991, ext. 2126. The temporary respiratory clinic is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and only individuals with respiratory symptoms are assessed at the site. For more information, contact hospital administration by calling 419-294-4991, ext. 2267.

Editor’s note: An earlier iteration of this post said only that “16 citizens of Wyandot County have either tested positive, or fit the probable case definition, for coronavirus.” The article has been updated to more exactly show there are 13 confirmed cases and 3 probable cases in the county.

As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Wyandot County Public Health is reporting 13 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wyandot County. This includes two deaths and no hospitalizations. In addition there are three probable COVID-19 cases pending.

Do not rely on the number of positive tests to determine when to take precautions and protective measures seriously. Continue to practice social distancing. The stay-at-home order was put in place to protect citizens through self-quarantine.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 6,975 confirmed and probable cases, 2,033 hospitalizations and 274 deaths in Ohio as of 2 p.m. Monday. For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov. The Ohio Department of Health has created the following dashboard which provides both local and regional data coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

Based on currently available information and clinical expertise, older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. This includes people who 65 years and older, people who live in a nursing home or long-term care facility and people of all ages with underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled.

Medical conditions include:

— People with chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma.

— People who have serious heart conditions.

— People who are immunocompromised. Many conditions can cause a person to be immunocompromised, including cancer treatment, smoking, bone marrow or organ transplantation, immune deficiencies, poorly controlled HIV or AIDS and prolonged use of corticosteroids and other immune weakening medications.

— People with severe obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 40 or higher).

— People with diabetes.

— People with chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis.

— People with liver disease.

In order to help protect those who can be most effected by the coronavirus, and to ensure hospital capacity to treat those that become ill, residents must continue social distancing measures and practice good hygiene to slow the spread of coronavirus. For additional information on high-risk conditions visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/underlying-conditions.html.

To view the current Ohio Department of Health Orders and Governor DeWine’s executive orders visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/resources/public-health-orders/public-health-orders.

Additional information is available at the Ohio Department of Health’s information line 833-4-ASK-ODH and at the Center for Disease Control’s website cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.