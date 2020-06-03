Health Department announces 45 total cases Tuesday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















As of Tuesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported a total of 45 coronavirus cases, including 40 lab confirmed cases and five probable cases in Wyandot County.

Of the reported individuals, there are no current hospitalizations, two deaths and 35 recoveries.

Do not rely on the number of positive tests to determine when protection should be taken seriously. Continue to practice social distancing.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 36,350 confirmed and probable cases, 6,176 hospitalizations and 2,258 deaths in Ohio.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv. Visit ODH’s dashboard for local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

To view the current ODH Stay-Safe-Ohio order, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/publicorders/Directors-Stay-Safe-Ohio-Order.pdf.

Additional resources include the ODH’s information line 833-4-ASK-ODH and the Center for Disease Control’s website cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.