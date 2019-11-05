Falcons’ Luke Morris named to All-BVC football 1st team as WR

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Luke Morris

Luke Morris led Riverdale’s selections to the All-Blanchard Valley Conference football team as a first-team pick at wide receiver.

Morris, a junior, was the BVC’s second-leading receiver with 1,018 yards on 67 catches. He had seven receiving touchdowns and scored 13 touchdowns overall.

The Falcons’ Zach Himes was a second-team pick as an offensive lineman, while Max Morris and Brock Davis earned third-team honors on defense.

Himes, a senior, led an offensive line that helped the Falcons average 30.4 points and 351.2 yards per game.

Max Morris, a senior, was selected on defense as a linebacker. He had 68 tackles, including 43 solo and seven for loss and two sacks, with one interception.

Davis, a senior defensive lineman, finished the year with 46 tackles, including 29 solo and eight for loss. He had one sack and one interception.

Honorable mention went to Riverdale’s Max Morris, Gavin Haudenschield, Sam Stauffer and Lane Morris.

As a quarterback, Max Morris completed 54.0% of his passes for 2,245 yards and 15 touchdowns with just five interceptions and ran the ball 119 times for 582 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Haudenschield and Stauffer, both sophomore linemen, both were big parts of the offensive success the Falcons had, helping them run for 126.7 yards per game and pass for 224.5. Stauffer also was a force on defense with 52 tackles, including 4.5 for loss and one sack.

Lane Morris, a freshman, made an immediate impact at wide receiver with 27 catches for 567 yards and four touchdowns. He also picked off three passes and made 30 tackles on defense.

Liberty-Benton senior Marshall Rose was named the BVC offensive player of the year, rushing for 732 yards and 14 touchdowns. Leipsic senior Juan Pena was the defensive player of the year, finishing with 86 tackles, including 31 for loss.

The offensive lineman of the year was Leipsic senior Ryley Spangler, while the defensive lineman of the year was Arlington senior Tyson Speyer.

Coach of the year was Tim Nichols of BVC champion Liberty-Benton.

All-Blanchard Valley Conference football

First team offense: Ryley Spangler, sr., ol, Leipsic; Kyle Wasson, sr., ol, McComb; William Flick, jr., ol, Arlington; Eli Franks, soph., ol, McComb; Devin Montalbine, fr., ol, Liberty-Benton; Cole Williamson, sr., rb, Leipsic; Connor Foust, jr., rb, Arlington; Bryce Basinger, jr., wr, Pandora-Gilboa; Hayden Rader, sr., wr, Arcadia; Luke Morris, jr., wr, Riverdale; Marshall Rose, sr., ath, Liberty-Benton; Michael Erdeljac, sr., qb, Liberty-Benton; Justen Stoner, sr., k, Arcadia.

First team defense: Tyson Speyer, sr., dl, Arlington; Eli Franks, soph., dl, McComb; Juan Pena, sr., dl, Leipsic; Steven Kintner, jr., dl, Liberty-Benton; Isaac Stall, sr., lb, Pandora-Gilboa; Caleb Lammers, sr., lb, Leipsic; Blake Jones, jr., lb, Van Buren; Caden Lafferty, sr., lb, Liberty-Benton; Jaret Vermillion, sr., db, Arlington; Aaron Davis, sr., db, McComb; Bryce Basinger, jr., db, Pandora-Gilboa; Marcellus Eckford, sr., db, Liberty-Benton; Blake Jones, jr., p, Van Buren.

Second team offense: Evan Schroeder, sr., ol, Leipsic; Kaleb Snodgrass, sr., ol, Van Buren; Jack Bateson, jr., ol, Arlington; Connor Clagg, jr., ol, Arlington; Zach Himes, sr., ol, Riverdale; Deontae’ Davis, sr., rb, Cory-Rawson; Noah Thibault, jr., rb, Arlington; Marcellus Eckford, sr., wr, Liberty-Benton; Jared Kloepfer, jr., wr, Vanlue; Jarrod Dillon, jr., wr, McComb; Levi Gazarek, sr., ath, North Baltimore; Aaron Davis, sr., qb, McComb; Cason Doolittle, fr., k, Liberty-Benton.

Second team defense: Kaleb Snodgrass, sr., dl, Van Buren; William Flick, jr., dl, Arlington; Grant Steingrass, sr., dl, Leipsic; Kyle Wasson, sr., dl, McComb; Marshall Rose, sr., lb, Liberty-Benton; Jacob Dillon, sr., lb, McComb; Cole Busch, jr., lb, Liberty-Benton; Sam Burkholder, jr., lb, Pandora-Gilboa; Lorenzo Walther, jr., Leipsic; Ty Webb, sr., db, Arlington; Zach Weinandy, jr., db, North Baltimore; Kaden Ebert, jr., db, Liberty-Benton; Tommy Stauffer, sr., p, Cory-Rawson.

Third team offense: Isaac Stall, sr., ol, Pandora-Gilboa; Dylan Swisher, soph., ol, McComb; Lorenzo Martinez, jr., ol, Leipsic; Chris Cortez, soph., ol, Arlington; Blake Jones, jr., ol, Van Buren; David Roberts, sr., ol, Arcadia; Caleb Rader, soph., rb, Arcadia; Jacob Dillon, sr., rb, McComb; Tyler Sickmiller, jr., wr, Leipsic; Brycen Abbott, jr., wr, Liberty-Benton; Walker Macke, sr., wr, Pandora-Gilboa; Tristan Martinez, sr., ath, Arcadia; Silas Schmenk, jr., qb, Pandora-Gilboa.

Third team defense: Jarrod Dillon, jr., dl, McComb; Ashton Price, soph., dl, Liberty-Benton; Gavin Biery, jr., dl, Pandora-Gilboa; Brock Davis, sr., dl, Riverdale; Adrian Carillo, soph., lb, Leipsic; Jack Bateson, jr., lb, Arlington; Max Morris, sr., lb, Riverdale; Drew Stewart, sr., lb, Cory-Rawson; Fabian Pena, soph., db, Leipsic; Deontae’ Davis, sr., db, Cory-Rawson; Gannon Bahn, jr., db, Van Buren; Caleb Rader, soph., db, Arcadia.

Honorable mention: Josh Cassel, soph., Arcadia; Ethan Smarr, jr., Arcadia; Kaidn Scott, jr., Arcadia; Logan Crawford, soph., Arcadia; Carter Essinger, sr., Arlington; Jason Launder, jr., Arlington; Bryce Gast, jr., Arlington; Ethan Frazier, jr., Arlington; Amos Garmatter, sr., Cory-Rawson; Louie Cira, sr., Cory-Rawson; Grant Bacon, jr., Cory-Rawson; Eric Davis, fr., Cory-Rawson; Drew Liffick, sr., Leipsic; Hunter Spangler, sr., Leipsic; Anthony Roman, sr., Leipsic; Gabe Jimenez, jr., Leipsic; Cody Colbert, sr., Liberty-Benton; Kyle Dunbar, sr., Liberty-Benton; Dylan Schimmoeller, jr., Liberty-Benton; Nathaniel Dire, jr., Liberty-Benton; Noah Weaver, sr., McComb; Kaden Sherick, soph., McComb; Kavon Bailey, soph., McComb; Nathaniel Miller, soph., McComb; Logan Gunter, sr., North Baltimore; Braydon Holloway, sr., North Baltimore; Clayton Hieneman, sr., North Baltimore; Cory Noblit, sr., North Baltimore; Austin Miller, sr., Pandora-Gilboa; Thomas Hovest, jr., Pandora-Gilboa; Cole Wentz, jr., Pandora-Gilboa; Charles Ritchey, jr., Pandora-Gilboa; Max Morris, sr., Riverdale; Gavin Haudenschield, soph., Riverdale; Sam Stauffer, soph., Riverdale; Lane Morris, fr., Riverdale; Steven Franks, jr., Van Buren; Cody Snyder, jr., Van Buren; Makade Miarer, sr., Van Buren; Koby Fultz, sr., Van Buren; Xavier Temple, sr., Vanlue; Julius Kloepfer, sr., Vanlue; Jaren Kloepfer, soph., Vanlue; JR Snook, fr., Vanlue.

Offensive player of the year: Marshall Rose, sr., Liberty-Benton.

Defensive player of the year: Juan Pena, sr., Leipsic.

Offensive lineman of the year: Ryley Spangler, sr., Leipsic.

Defensive lineman of the year: Tyson Speyer, sr., Arlington.

Coach of the year: Tim Nichols, Liberty-Benton.