Do you read me?

Bud Miller of the Wyandot Area Ham Radio Operators Organization makes contact with someone from Louisiana during the annual Ham radio field day event, which took place for 24 hours from 2 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday outside the Wyandot County EMA/EMS building. Participants from the Wyandot County club made contact with residents from 45 different states and from countries as far away as Croatia, overcoming rough conditions due to poor ionization in the atmosphere for the first half of the event. All in all, over 700 contacts were made by the group.

Daily Chief-Union/Brian Hemminger