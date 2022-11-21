Deputy Tschanen honored for heroic actions

Tschanen honored

Wyandot County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Tschanen (left) was awarded the medal of honor during the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association Awards Ceremony on Wednesday. Tschanen was nominated by Wyandot County Sheriff Todd Frey (right).

By BRIAN HEMMINGER

City editor

Wyandot County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Tschanen was awarded Wednesday with a medal of honor during the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association Awards Ceremony.

The award was given for Tschanen’s quick and heroic actions during the July 10 shooting in the village of Carey where one person was killed.

Tschanen explained his experience the morning of July 10.

“I started my day assisting other deputies for about two hours on another call and arrived at the office around 7:30-7:45 a.m. when the 911 calls came in,” Tschanen said. “I saw the dispatcher typing a man in his underwear with a gun walking around Carey and as soon as I read that, I started heading out to my car and I had my radio on. I heard the Carey PD officer yell into the radio that shots were fired and then I started running to my car.”

While driving to Carey, Tschanen said he heard EMS get paged due to someone having been shot. On his way, Tschanen said he prepared himself physically to get ready to jump out of the car and go to work. He released the lock to his rifle and had it on his lap ready to go in case he had to use it in an emergency situation.

“I get on scene and the Carey PD officer (Dee Bell) was posted up at the intersection of Vance Street and Dow Street,” Tschanen said. “I spoke with the Carey PD officer a bit. He said he last saw the suspect by Saum’s and we were talking a little bit more and I heard more shots go off, so I told him to grab his rifle and let’s go. I took off running and I get up to a guard rail just south of Saum’s and I don’t see anything, but I hear shots going off the entire time that I’m running up there.”

Tschanen said due to the echo of the shots and the sound bouncing off nearby houses, he couldn’t tell where the shots were coming from.

“I posted up with my rifle on the guard rail just trying to scan the area and pinpoint where the gunshots were coming from,” he said. “Then I saw (Melvin Nash) exit the door of his residence, so I knew that at least the majority of the shots that I heard from the time I’d arrived had come from inside his house. I saw him walk into the middle of the road and I started giving him commands. He didn’t comply right away. Eventually, thankfully, he did somewhat comply as far as dropping the weapons, a handgun and a knife.”

Award ceremony

Wyandot County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Tschanen (center) receives his medal of honor award Wednesday during the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association Awards Ceremony. Tschanen was nominated by Wyandot County Sheriff Todd Frey (right).

Once Nash dropped the weapons, the tension at the scene dropped, but Nash still failed to comply with orders from law enforcement.

“He marched towards us, wouldn’t stop or get on the ground,” Tschanen said. “He got about 5 or 10 feet away and I lowered my rifle, pulled out my Taser out and tased him. Then we got him into cuffs and released EMS. EMS had to stand by until we had the scene safe. The Carey PD officer took off toward where we knew someone was down. I was basically security on the scene the rest of the day.”

Tschanen credits his training with the Wyandot County Special Response Team for his ability to stay calm under pressure that day.

“Being on the special response team definitely did help out that day, as far as being able to handle myself under high risk moments and with adrenaline flowing,” he said. “I think that definitely helped out that day. It’s not something you really expect to happen here. It’s something you try to mentally prepare for situations like that and you run through those scenarios in your own head, but you don’t know for sure how you’re going to handle those situations until it’s happening. My training and instinct kicked in.”

Tschanen said his only regret was despite getting there as fast as he could, he wished he could have arrived on scene sooner to resolve the situation before anyone lost their life.

“Overall given the circumstances, it could have went a lot worse than it did,” Tschanen said.

Nash allegedly killed neighbor Daren High, 53, before Tschanen arrived on the scene. Nash is currently in jail awaiting charges of murder, felonious assault against a peace officer and four counts of improperly discharging a firearm at or into habitation.

Wyandot County Sheriff Todd Frey also credited officer Bell with the Carey Police Department.

“(Bell) was a great help in the situation and it’s not uncommon for law enforcement officers to wait for back-up in situations like this,” Frey said.

Frey also credited Tschanen for his bravery.

“Austin didn’t disappoint,” Frey said. “He knew people were in harm’s way and he took it upon himself to go toward the threat. He confronted the threat, disabled the threat and I’m proud of him and with his persistence and heroic actions, he saved what could have been further injuries or possible deaths on that tragic day.”