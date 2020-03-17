DCU changes its printing schedule

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Daily Chief-Union Publisher, Jeff Barnes, has made a decision concerning the delivery process and the number of printed newspapers in the amidst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we strive to provide the best possible local news coverage of our countywide circulation area with six daily products delivered to you our valued customer, we have reached a point where the advertising required to print six full editions is insufficient to cover the printing costs,” Barnes said. “The Daily Chief-Union staff are putting out daily editions that are starved of the supportive advertising necessary to pay for the printing of some of the daily editions.

“This trend will further be tested by the spiral into a possible recession and the confusion we all face amidst the coronavirus pandemic,” Barnes continued. “Because of this shortfall, the Daily Chief-Union will no longer do print editions of the Daily Chief-Union on Fridays and Tuesdays.”

The change will start Friday and comes as most all small privately-owned and even large metro dailies have struggled with the print costs compared to advertising income, Barnes said. Most recently in the area, the Bellefontaine Examiner shortened its printing by one day and The Toledo Blade has stopped printing a majority of its daily editions. The Daily Chief-Union is following the lead of a number of daily newspapers statewide that have reduced print editions in the past year and that has grown significantly even in the past three months.

In the case of a Monday holiday, a print edition will be published on Tuesdays. The news and advertising staffs will continue to be covering their duties during those days and the Daily Chief-Union will have live news the entire six day spread as it has in the past.

The Daily Chief-Union will continue to cover government and educational efforts, especially during the pandemic and special interests in the area. It will continue to cover all the events in the region and updates will be available continually online on its website. It will still be a trusted “real” news provider and your voice in our communities.

This reduction will allow the Daily Chief-Union to continue to be your number one news source in print and online. The carrier force will be delivering newspapers Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday every week. The website which will be opening free to all subscribers will be available 24/7 at www.dailychiefunion.com.