COVID-19 cases: 42 lab confirmed, 6 probable in total

Wyandot County Public Health on Monday reported a total of 48 coronavirus cases in Wyandot County, including 42 lab confirmed cases and six probable cases.

Two patients currently are hospitalized. Of the reported individuals, there have been two deaths and 39 recoveries.

Do not rely on the number of positive tests to determine when protection is needed. Continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings in public and self-quarantine when possible.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 38,837 confirmed and probable cases, 6,550 hospitalizations, and 2,404 deaths in Ohio. For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

Learn about responsible protocols for all businesses at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/responsible-restart-ohio/Responsible-Protocols/.

A full list of sector specific operating requirements is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/responsible-restart-ohio/sector-specific-operating-requirements/sector-specific-operating-requirements.

Additional information is available at the ODH information line by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH and at the CDC’s website cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.