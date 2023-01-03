Community rallies in support of murder victim

Those who knew her best are paying tribute and raising funds to support the family of Keris Riebel, who was killed Sunday afternoon while working at Dollar Tree in Upper Sandusky.

Riebel was 22 years old, a 2019 graduate of Wynford High School, a 2022 graduate with a bachelor’s degree in human resources from Marion Technical College and had recently been married this past fall.

The official Wynford Royals Facebook page posted a tribute in honor of Riebel on Monday.

“Wynford Local Schools extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Keris Dilgard Riebel, Wynford Class of 2019. Keris was a beautiful soul, with a faith filled heart. She exuded genuine kindness to everyone she met and her smile was unforgettable. Keris was taken way too soon and will forever live in the hearts of the Wynford Community. Please lift up all of her family and friends in your thoughts during this devastating time.”

Comments on the post describe Riebel as “the sweetest person I’ve ever met,” “the purest of souls” and “the sweetest human in the world.”

The district will have supports in place for any student or staff members that need it as school resumes today.

A GoFundMe has been organized by family members Amber Geiser and Briana Riebel, on behalf of Keris Riebel’s widower, Jordan Riebel, to help with funeral expenses as well as grief counseling for the family.

“Jordan and Keris were newlyweds who had a bright future ahead of them,” the GoFundMe read. ”Anyone who met the two could see how much love and adoration they had for each other. As a young couple, life insurance was not on their minds, and Jordan is left with the expense of the funeral and burial along with lost wages for taking time off work to grieve. Keris was a beautiful soul and anyone who met her would say how sweet and kind she was. … Jordan and Keris were also looking forward to having children and most recently a puppy and starting their new lives together. It was ripped apart from the both of them in a matter of seconds. Please help in any way you can to help Jordan give his wife the burial she deserves.”

The fundraiser can be viewed at www.gofundme.com/cover-funeral-expenses-and-time-off-work.

As of press time, the GoFundMe has raised $47,656.

Bethel Bekele, 27, was arrested Sunday and charged with Riebel’s murder. It has not yet been shared by authorities if he knew Riebel.