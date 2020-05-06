Case count remains the same, 19 recoveries reported

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Wyandot County Public Health reported a total of 23 lab confirmed cases and one probable case in Wyandot County on Monday. Nineteen patients have recovered and two have died. There are no current hospitalizations.

Wyandot County Public Health Graphic

Tuesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported a total of 24 coronavirus cases, including 23 lab confirmed cases and one probable case in Wyandot County. Of the reported individuals, there are no current hospitalizations, two deaths, and 19 recoveries.

Do not rely on the number of positive tests to determine when to take protection seriously. Continue to practice social distancing. The stay-safe-at-home order was put in place to protect citizens through self-quarantine. Take these regulations seriously to keep Wyandot County healthy.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 20,969 confirmed and probable cases, 3,956 hospitalizations and 1,135 deaths in Ohio. For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

To view the current Ohio Department of Health stay safe Ohio order visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/publicorders/Directors-Stay-Safe-Ohio-Order.pdf.

Additional information is available at the ODH’s information line at 833-4-ASK-ODH and at the CDC’s website cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.