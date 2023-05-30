Carey graduation 2023

Five class speakers for the 2023 Carey High School graduating class can be seen contributing to the collective speech titled “Finding our Way in the Forest,” during the 137th graduation ceremony Sunday afternoon in the Carey High School gymnaseum. The four class officers speaking were, Champ Chaialee, Alexa Port, Samantha Woldrich and Tristen Courtad. Class President Meghan Littlejohn also participated in the speech. Their class motto was, “Chase your dreams, but always know the road that’ll lead you home again,” from an unknown source. The class flower was a peony and the class colors were navy and carolina blue. The class song was “All Star” by Smash Mouth.

Daily Chief-Union/Teresa Scott