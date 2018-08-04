Carey Fest Royalty Posted on August 4, 2018 0 0 17 Carey Fest royaltyMultiple rides were available to children on day two of the festival. (From left) Ruby Phoenix, Rory Puckett and Kalen Puckett enjoy the parachute ride on Friday. Carey kids rideThe J.R. Express scenic train is offering rides all three days of the festival.JR express The 2018 Carey Fest Queen was crowned Friday evening. McKenzie Sammet was named queen with Olivia Roof earning first attendant. Pictured are (from left) Sammet, 2017 Carey Fest Queen Bayleigh Kilgore, Roof and 2017 first attendant Dana Worst. Not pictured are Carey Fest 2018 Junior Queen Layla Coppler and Junior King Bryce Fletcher. Daily Chief-Union/Brian Hemminger