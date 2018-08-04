Home Featured Carey Fest Royalty

August 4, 2018
The 2018 Carey Fest Queen was crowned Friday evening.

McKenzie Sammet was named queen with Olivia Roof earning first attendant.

Pictured are (from left) Sammet, 2017 Carey Fest Queen Bayleigh Kilgore, Roof and 2017 first attendant Dana Worst.

Not pictured are Carey Fest 2018 Junior Queen Layla Coppler and Junior King Bryce Fletcher.

