Carey Fest off with a bang

Cheerleaders

Fireworks

The Capital City gymnastics and cheerleading senior team performed a routine Thursday on day one of Carey Fest at Waterworks Park in Carey.

Carey Fest ended its first day Thursday night with fireworks near Waterworks Park.

It was the final fireworks celebration of 2018 in Wyandot County.

