Cardboard recycling bin placed in Upper

Upper Sandusky residents now have an easier local option for cardboard recycling.

A portable cardboard recycling bin was placed in the front corner of the parking lot of the EMS building at 401 N. Warpole St., Upper Sandusky on Thursday morning.

The bin was purchased by the Wyandot County Recycling Center in December. It was built in Minnesota, painted in Bucyrus and is finally tagged and licensed.

“We’re always looking for ways to make recycling easier and to find ways to collect more recyclable goods,” WCRC District Coordinator Kyle McColly said. “One of the frustrations of cardboard recycling is that it takes up too much space. Now, people can drop off their cardboard whenever they want to at a closer location.”

Cardboard recycling is collected the second Saturday of every month at Union School in Upper Sandusky, but the new cardboard recycling bin will be available around the clock. Residents also could take cardboard to the recycling center at 11385 CR 4 in Carey.

“I’ve had a number of people come up to me and talk to me about how big of a need there was for residential recycling options for cardboard,” McColly said.

If all goes well, other local communities could be getting their own recycling containers.

“We’ll be tracking this closely to see if this is something we can duplicate in other communities in Wyandot County,” McColly said. “We’re open to all fresh ideas.”

The new recycling bin is for cardboard products only and residents are asked to break down any cardboard boxes or large cardboard products before putting them in the bin.

