Butt Hut burglary thwarted by Upper police

Smoking hot evidence

A significant amount of cigarettes were recovered after the Upper Sandusky Police Department interrupted a buglary attempt at Butt Hut in Upper Sandusky on Thursday morning.

Two men are in custody following a burglary attempt early Thursday morning at Butt Hut in Upper Sandusky.

According to a release from the Upper Sandusky Police Department, officers were dispatched to Butt Hut, 123 N. Warpole St., in Upper Sandusky at 5:13 a.m. for a commercial alarm activation.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two subjects inside the business. After further investigation, it was discovered a large amount of cigarettes were removed from the business.

Walt Beck, 41, of Galloway, and Joshua D.A. Schade, 22, of Columbus, were arrested and booked on breaking and entering charges. The incident remains under investigation, and additional charges may be filed.

Both Beck and Schade currently are incarcerated at the Wyandot County Jail.

An immediate response by officers to the alarm call resulted in a large amount of evidence being recovered in the incident.

Butt Hut was closed Thursday but reopened for business at 9 a.m. Friday.