Blue Devils’ Plott to state in high jump

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Clearing a hurdle

Carey’s Lexi Plott clears a hurdle in the 100-meter hurdles in Wednesday’s regional race. She advanced to finals in the event in fifth place overall and qualified for state in the high jump with a third-place finish.

Daily Chief-Union/Brian Hemminger

By BRIAN HEMMINGER

City editor

PORT CLINTON — After one day of Division III regional track competition at Levy Stadium in Port Clinton on Wednesday, Carey already has one state qualifier.

Lexi Plott set a personal best in the high jump, clearing 5-foot-5 on her third try to earn third place and a spot at the state track meet in Columbus.

Plott had previously only topped 5-4, but she cleared that height on her first attempt Wednesday.

“I didn’t even think I was gonna do well because usually they don’t go to 5-2 to 5-3, but they skipped straight to 5-4 and I just went for it,” Plott said. “I knew in my head on my third try at 5-foot-5, that if I wanted this, I had to get it, then and I was able to make it. It’s crazy to think I’ll be going to state, especially as a junior.”

Onto finals

Riverdale’s Ella Roach (back) hands off to teammate Auhdra Myers (right) in the 800-meter relay in regional competition Wednesday at Port Clinton. The Falcons were second in their heat and fourth overall to qualify for the finals Friday in the event.

Daily Chief-Union/Brian Hemminger

Plott also advanced to the finals in the 100-meter hurdles, setting a personal best time of 16.39. She will compete for a chance to qualify for state in the 100 hurdles on day two of regionals Friday.

Carey also had three relays participate in day one of regionals at 3200, 800 and 400 meters, but none advanced. The 3200 relay of Chloe Etzinger, Rachel Reinhart, Juliana Boes and Sarah Reinhart finished 11th at 10:27.01.

The 400 and 800 relays finished 16th and 10th, respectively, with a tough hand-off possibly keeping them from advancing to day two.

Riverdale also had multiple relay teams participate. In the girls 400 and 800 relays, both advanced. The teams of Kendel Rall, Ella Roach, Auhdra Myers and Alyssa Tackett finished second in both of their day one heats, qualifying third in the 400 relay at 50.83 and fourth in the 800 relay at 1:50.42.

Busy day

Wynford’s Chloe Kaple (right) competes in the 200-meter dash in the Division III regional meet Wednesday at Port Clinton. She did not reach the finals of that event but did so in both the 100 and 400 dashes.

Daily Chief-Union/Brian Hemminger

“I told my girls, ‘You all were here last year. You know what my expectations are,’” Riverdale coach Blake England said. “’You know what the atmosphere’s like. Go out and run your race.’ Two PRs today. That’s exactly what we wanted to do. We put ourselves in a position to win and let it happen where it happens. We set our PR in the 800 relay by two seconds. It was perfect weather conditions and the girls took advantage of it. It was a great time to do your best.”

If Riverdale is able to hold its positions in both finals of the 400 and 800 relays Friday, both teams will advance to state.

“This is exactly where we wanted to be,” England said. “We’re better than where we were last year coming in. The difference now is everyone will be coming to get us Friday instead of us trying to sneak up on people. I really feel like the girls learned from last year, that heartbreak of being so close and kinda falling a bit short has really strengthened them and I’m really looking forward to Friday. Everybody’s gonna be hunting for us to try to get those top four spots. I’m happy for them.”

Your turn

Riverdale’s Alyssa Tackett (front) gets the baton from Riverdale’s Auhdra Myers in the 400-meter relay Wednesday at Port Clinton. The Falcons qualified for the finals third overall in 50.83 seconds.

Daily Chief-Union/Brian Hemminger

Tackett also participated in the 100 dash, finishing 11th overall at 13.55.

Lastly, Wynford’s Chloe Kaple had a busy day. She qualified for the finals in the 100 dash in eighth place at 13.43, then also qualified for the finals in the 400 dash in eighth place at 1:00.30. She coasted in the 200 dash with the hope of helping her 1600 relay teammates advance to day two of the competition. They fell just short in ninth place at 4:16.95.

“I forfeited my 200 for my team,” Kaple said. “I knew if I wasn’t top three in the final turn, I was gonna coast and focus on the 4 by 400 relay. I just wanted to PR in my 200 and make it to regionals there, so I was happy with that. Both the 100 and 200 for me are interchangeable, so whichever one I made it to the finals, I’d be happy. Then in my 400, I was able to make it, but most importantly I wanted to be able to take my team with me to the finals this year. This is my first time in three years I’ve taken a team member with me to regionals. I was more than willing to sacrifice a personal event to take my team with me. This is my peak week. Hopefully by Friday, I plan to run sub-60 seconds in my 400.”

Day two of regionals begins with field events at 5 p.m. and track events at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Port Clinton.

So close

Wynford’s Allison Lust (front) gets the baton from Hazel Stone in the 1600-meter relay in Wednesday’s Division III regional meet at Port Clinton. The Royals just missed reaching the finals in the event, finishing ninth.

Daily Chief-Union/Brian Hemminger

Girls

Team results (top 10 of 19 scoring after one day)

1. Colonel Crawford 30, 2. Liberty Center 14, 3. New London 10, 4. Woodmore 8, 5t. Kalida 6, 5t. Carey 6, 5t. Margaretta 6, 8t. Arcadia 5, 8t. Patrick Henry 5, 8t. South Central 5.

Finals results

3200 relay: 11. Carey (Etzinger, R. Reinhart, Boes, S. Reinhart) 10:27.01.

High jump: 3. Plott (C) 5-5.

Preliminaries results

100 dash: 8. C. Kaple (W) 13.43, 11. Tackett (R) 13.55.

200 dash: 15. C. Kaple (W) 28.15.

400 dash: 8. C. Kaple (W) 1:00.30.

100 hurdles: 5. Plott (C) 16.39.

400 relay: 3. Riverdale (Rall, Roach, Myers, Tackett) 50.83, 16. Carey (Yost, Kitzler, Conley, Weinandy) 55.33.

800 relay: 4. Riverdale (Rall, Roach, Myers, Tackett) 1:47.52, 10. Carey (Wentling, Bursby, Weinandy, Plott) 1:50.42.

1600 relay: 9. Wynford (H. Stone, Lust, Lambert, C. Kaple) 4:16.95.