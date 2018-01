MOUNT BLANCHARD — With Riverdale’s soccer field almost 100-percent clay, the playing surface has become quite hard, which could lead to potential injury, according to outgoing Falcons boys coach Jon Hayfield. At the regular Riverdale board meeting on Monday, Hayfield presented a plan and quote he received from Fields Maintenance of Sandusky, which maintains all parks in Sandusky County, that would change the composition and nature of the field over time, allowing for a more natural, softer and smoother playing surface.