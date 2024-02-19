Balanced Blue Devils pull away on the road

Balanced Blue Devils pull away on the road

Drawing contact

Carey’s Carter Smiley (3) is fouled by an Upper Scioto Valley defender Saturday night at USV. Smiley tied for the team lead with 13 points as the Blue Devils pulled away to win 57-42.

Daily Chief-Union/Richard Katterjohn

McGUFFEY – Carey had balanced scoring and gradually pulled away from Upper Scioto Valley for a 57-42 nonconference boys basketball victory Saturday on the road.

The Blue Devils (13-7) led 16-12 after one quarter, 30-23 at halftime and 43-32 after three quarters, then had a 14-10 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Carter Smiley and Kyler Boes scored 13 points each, with Alex Putnam adding 12 points. Butch Brodman finished with eight points. In his second game back from a foot injury, Brayden Young had five points.

Alex Sanders scored 18 points, with Maddox Underwood adding 16 points to account for all but eight of the points for the Rams (13-8).

Carey had a 26-18 rebounding advantage, led by Putnam with six rebounds. USV turned it over less, 8-6.

Inside presence

Carey’s Dominic Yeater (23) puts up a layup from the block Saturday night at Upper Scioto Valley. Yeater scored two points in the Blue Devils’ 57-42 victory.

Daily Chief-Union/Richard Katterjohn

The Blue Devils went 20 of 39 (51.3%) on field goals, including 7 of 19 on 3-pointers, and made 10 of 14 free throws. The Rams were 15 of 37 (40.5%) on field goals, including 2 of 12 from long range, and hurt themselves by making just 10 of 23 foul shots.

Carey ran away with the junior varsity game 61-28.

The Blue Devils host New Riegel at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

CAREY (13-7): Smiley 3-4-13, K. Boes 4-3-13, A. Putnam 4-3-12, Brodman 4-0-8, Young 2-0-5, M. Boes 2-0-4, Yeater 1-0-2. Totals 20-39 10-14 57.

UPPER SCIOTO VALLEY (13-8): A. Sanders 7-4-18, M. Underwood 5-5-16, Kindle 1-1-4, B. Sanders 2-0-4. Totals 15-37 10-23 42.

3-point goals: Smiley 3, K. Boes 2, A. Putnam, Young, Kindle, M. Underwood.

Score by quarters

Carey 16 14 13 14 – 57

Upper Scioto Valley 12 11 9 10 – 42

Junior varsity: Carey won 61-28.