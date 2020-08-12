9th COVID death reported Tuesday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Tuesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported a ninth death of an individual due to COVID-19.

It reported 150 total coronavirus cases in the county, including 132 lab-confirmed cases, 10 probable cases and eight additional probable cases based on positive antibody tests.

There are currently two patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of the reported individuals, there have been 107 recoveries. Thirty-four cases are considered active.

The county currently is at the level 2 orange public emergency level in the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. The level indicates increased exposure and spread and encourages a high degree of caution.

Do not rely on the number of positive tests to determine when to take protection seriously. Practice social distancing, wear face coverings in public and self-quarantine when possible.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 102,826 confirmed and probable cases, 11,760 hospitalizations and 3,708 deaths in Ohio.

A statewide mandated face covering order is currently in effect.