57 cases reported Friday in county

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















As of Friday at 11 a.m. a total of 57 coronavirus cases were reported in the county, including 45 lab confirmed cases, six probable cases and six additional probable cases based on positive antibody tests for Wyandot County.

No patients currently are hospitalized. Of the reported individuals, there have been five hospitalizations, four deaths and 50 recoveries.

Antibody testing currently is available to the public. As Wyandot County Public Health receives the results of these tests, they will be reported using specific criteria. If the patient received a positive antibody test and had been in close contact with a lab-confirmed case, linked to a community outbreak or exhibited symptoms of COVID-19, the case will be labeled as probable. A positive antibody test result meeting none of these conditions will be considered a suspected case. For more information on antibody tests, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/testing/serology-overview.html.

Do not rely on the number of positive tests to determine when to take protection seriously. Practice social distancing, wear face coverings in public and self-quarantine when possible.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 47,651 confirmed and probable cases, 7,502 hospitalizations, and 2,772 deaths in Ohio.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

Learn about responsible protocols for all businesses at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/responsible-restart-ohio/Responsible-Protocols/.

A full list of sector specific operating requirements is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/responsible-restart-ohio/sector-specific-operating-requirements/sector-specific-operating-requirements.

Additional information is available at the ODH information line by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH and at the CDC’s website cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.