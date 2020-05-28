37 total cases in Wyandot County

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















As of Wednesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported a total of 37 coronavirus cases, including 33 lab confirmed cases and four probable cases in Wyandot County.

Of the reported individuals, there are no current hospitalizations, two deaths and 25 recoveries.

Do not rely on the number of positive tests to determine when protection should be taken seriously. Continue to practice social distancing. The stay-safe-at-home order was put in place to protect citizens through self-quarantine. Take these regulations seriously to keep Wyandot County healthy.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 33,439 confirmed and probable cases, 5,700 hospitalizations and 2,044 deaths in Ohio.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv. Visit ODH’s dashboard for local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

To view the current ODH Stay-Safe-Ohio order, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/publicorders/Directors-Stay-Safe-Ohio-Order.pdf.

Additional resources include the ODH’s information line 833-4-ASK-ODH and the Center for Disease Control’s website cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.