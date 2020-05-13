26 total COVID-19 cases reported in county Tuesday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Tuesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported a total of 26 coronavirus cases, including 25 lab confirmed cases and one probable case in Wyandot County.

Of the reported individuals, there are no current hospitalizations, two deaths and 22 recoveries.

Do not rely on the number of positive tests to determine when protection should be taken seriously. Continue to practice social distancing. The Stay-Safe-at-Home order was put in place to protect citizens through self-quarantine. Take these regulations seriously to keep Wyandot County healthy.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 25,250 confirmed and probable cases, 4,539 hospitalizations and 1,436 deaths in Ohio. For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv. Visit ODH’s dashboard for local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

To view the current ODH Stay-Safe-Ohio order, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/publicorders/Directors-Stay-Safe-Ohio-Order.pdf.

Additional resources include the ODH’s information line 833-4-ASK-ODH and the Center for Disease Control’s website cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.