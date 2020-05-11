25 lab confirmed, 1 probable case reported Sunday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Sunday, Wyandot County Public Health reported a total of 26 coronavirus cases, including 25 lab confirmed cases and one probable case in Wyandot County. Of the reported individuals, there are no current hospitalizations, two deaths, and 20 recoveries.

Do not rely on the number of positive tests to determine when to take protection seriously. Continue to practice social distancing. The stay-safe-at-home order was put in place to protect citizens through self-quarantine. Take these regulations seriously to keep Wyandot County healthy.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 24,081 confirmed and probable cases, 4,351 hospitalizations and 1,341 deaths in Ohio. For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

To view the current ODH stay-safe-Ohio order visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/publicorders/Directors-Stay-Safe-Ohio-Order.pdf. Additional information is available by calling the ODH information line at 833-4-ASK-ODH and at the CDC’s website cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.