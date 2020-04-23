20 confirmed, 1 probable case reported as of Wednesday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Wyandot County Public Health on Wednesday reported a total of 21 coronavirus cases, including 20 lab confirmed cases and one probable case in Wyandot County. Of the reported individuals, there are no current hospitalizations, two deaths and four recovered cases.

Confirmed cases include one female in her 20s with an onset date of April 6; two females in their 30s with onset dates of April 9 and 12, and a male in his 30s with an onset date of March 22; three males in their 40s with onset dates ranging from April 5-13; four females and seven males in their 50s with onset dates ranging from March 26 to April 17; two males in their 60s with one deceased and one with an onset date of April 11; and one male over the age of 80 who has died.

Do not rely on the number of positive tests to determine when to take protection seriously. Continue to practice social distancing. The stay-at-home order was put in place to protect citizens through self-quarantine. Take these regulations seriously to keep Wyandot County healthy.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 14,117 confirmed and probable cases, 2,882 hospitalizations and 610 deaths in Ohio. For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv and find regional and local data on the ODH’s dashboard at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

To view the current Ohio Department of Health Orders and Gov. Mike DeWine’s executive orders visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/resources/public-health-orders/public-health-orders.

Additional information is available at the ODH Information Line by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH and on the CDC’s website at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.