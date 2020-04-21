16 confirmed cases, 1 probable case in county

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Monday the Wyandot County Health Department reported a total of 17 coronavirus cases, including 16 lab confirmed cases and 1 probable case in Wyandot County. Of the reported individuals, there are no current hospitalizations, two deaths, and three cases have recovered.

The cases are two females and one male in their 30s with onset dates ranging from March 22 to April 12; three males in their 40s with onset dates ranging from April 5-13; two females and six males in their 50s with onset dates ranging from March 26 to April 14; two males in their 60s with one deceased and the other with an onset date of April 11; and one male in the 80 and up age group who also has died.

Do not rely on the number of positive tests to determine when protection should be taken seriously. Continue to practice social distancing. The stay-at-home order was put in place to protect citizens through self-quarantine. Take these regulations seriously to keep Wyandot County healthy.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 12,919 confirmed and probable cases, 2,653 hospitalizations and 509 deaths in Ohio. For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

Current Ohio Department of Health Orders and Gov. Mike DeWine’s executive orders also are available on the Ohio Department of Health’s website and additional information can be found by calling the ODH information line at 833-4-ASK-ODH or by visiting the CDC’s website at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.