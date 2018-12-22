103 years young

Florence Palmer celebrated her 103rd birthday at Westbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care in Upper Sandusky on Friday with a gift of 103 pink roses, although she’d prefer if people think she’s still 30.

She also had cake and ice cream with four generations of her family.

When asked why she’s been able to live to 103, she joked “I’m too ornery to die. The good Lord don’t want me.”

Palmer chose peach roses for her 102nd birthday last year and is undecided on what color she’d like for her 104th birthday in 2019.

Daily Chief-Union/Brian Hemminger