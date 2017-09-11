Wyandot County Fair schedule Posted on September 11, 2017 0 0 19 The Rev. Dennis Laferty (second from left), pastor of Nevada United Methodist Church, talks to Forest resident John Massara (right) following the Wyandot County Fair church service Sunday evening in the Masters’s Bulding. Laferty delivered the message during the annual church service put on by the Upper Sandusky Area Ministerial Association. Also pictured are Laferty’s two daughters, Jessica, 12, and Rebekah, 4; and the Rev. Bill Williamson, pastor of Community Christian Center in Upper Sandusky. The fair begins Tuesday. Today Bring in Sr. Fair Exhibits……………………………………………………………..All day Bring in Jr. Fair Exhibits……………………………………………………………..4-9pm 4-H Gardening and Crops to Jr. Fair Bldg…………………………………….. 4-9pm Vo-Ag Gardening & Crops to FFA Bldg…………………………………………..4-9pm Industrial Arts to Culinary Bldg…………………………………………………….4-9pm Tuesday Veterans’ Day – All Vets admitted Free with proof of service (today only) Opening of 166th Wyandot County Fair………………………………………….8am Flag Raising Ceremony, Veterans Association…………………………………9am Jr. Horse and Pony Judging in Horse Arena……………………………………9am Open Culinary Judging in Masters’ Bldg…………………………………………9am Open Grain & Vegetable Judging in Culinary Bldg…………………………..9am Jr. Booth Judging in Jr. Fair Booth Bldg…………………………………………9:30am Jr. Goat Judging in Goat Arena………………………………………………………9am (Open Goat Show right after) Jr. & Open Dairy show in Arena………………………………………………………10am Health Screenings, Wyandot Memorial Hospital Booth……………………..9:30-11am Veterans’ Day Luncheon, Masters’ Bldg…………………………………………….Noon-2pm Poultry Showmanship……………………………………………………………………..4pm Open Class Swine Show……………………………………………………………………5pm FFA & 4-H Gardening & Crop Judging, FFA Bldg………………………………5-6:30pm Open Class Rabbit Show in Arena……………………………………………………..5pm Birds of Prey, Conservation Bldg……………………………………………………..4-8pm (All Birds of Prey Shows by “Black Swamp Raptor Rehab) Baked Goods Auction, Masters’………………………………………………………..4pm Jr. Fair King & Queen Pageant at Masters’ Bldg…………………………………5:30pm Parade…………………………………………………………………………………………..6:30pm County High School Band Show at Grandstand………………………………..7:30pm