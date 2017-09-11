Wyandot County Fair schedule

The Rev. Dennis Laferty (second from left), pastor of Nevada United Methodist Church, talks to Forest resident John Massara (right) following the Wyandot County Fair church service Sunday evening in the Masters’s Bulding. Laferty delivered the message during the annual church service put on by the Upper Sandusky Area Ministerial Association. Also pictured are Laferty’s two daughters, Jessica, 12, and Rebekah, 4; and the Rev. Bill Williamson, pastor of Community Christian Center in Upper Sandusky. The fair begins Tuesday.