Wyandot County Fair schedule

Posted on September 11, 2017
Today

Bring in Sr. Fair Exhibits……………………………………………………………..All day

Bring in Jr. Fair Exhibits……………………………………………………………..4-9pm

4-H Gardening and Crops to Jr. Fair Bldg…………………………………….. 4-9pm

Vo-Ag Gardening & Crops to FFA Bldg…………………………………………..4-9pm

Industrial Arts to Culinary Bldg…………………………………………………….4-9pm

Tuesday

Veterans’ Day – All Vets admitted Free with proof of service (today only)

Opening of 166th Wyandot County Fair………………………………………….8am

Flag Raising Ceremony, Veterans Association…………………………………9am

Jr. Horse and Pony Judging in Horse Arena……………………………………9am

Open Culinary Judging in Masters’ Bldg…………………………………………9am

Open Grain & Vegetable Judging in Culinary Bldg…………………………..9am

Jr. Booth Judging in Jr. Fair Booth Bldg…………………………………………9:30am

Jr. Goat Judging in Goat Arena………………………………………………………9am
(Open Goat Show right after)

Jr. & Open Dairy show in Arena………………………………………………………10am

Health Screenings, Wyandot Memorial Hospital Booth……………………..9:30-11am

Veterans’ Day Luncheon, Masters’ Bldg…………………………………………….Noon-2pm

Poultry Showmanship……………………………………………………………………..4pm

Open Class Swine Show……………………………………………………………………5pm

FFA & 4-H Gardening & Crop Judging, FFA Bldg………………………………5-6:30pm

Open Class Rabbit Show in Arena……………………………………………………..5pm

Birds of Prey, Conservation Bldg……………………………………………………..4-8pm
(All Birds of Prey Shows by “Black Swamp Raptor Rehab)

Baked Goods Auction, Masters’………………………………………………………..4pm

Jr. Fair King & Queen Pageant at Masters’ Bldg…………………………………5:30pm

Parade…………………………………………………………………………………………..6:30pm

County High School Band Show at Grandstand………………………………..7:30pm

