2017 Wyandot County Fair Queen Hanna Ziegler (standing, left) and King Alec Ogg speak to the crowd at the end of the pageant Tuesday night in the Masters’ Building.

The fair continues in Upper Sandusky today, which is Senior Citizens Day.

Admission to the fair for everyone age 60 and older is $3 today only.

Regular admission is $7 for everyone age 8 and older.