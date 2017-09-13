Veterans Day celebrated as 166th Wyandot Co. Fair opens in Upper

Veterans not only received free admission to the Wyandot County Fair on Tuesday for Veterans’ Day, they also didn’t leave with an empty stomach thanks in part to the Wyandot County Veterans Service Office.

All veterans were provided a free lunch at the fair from noon to 2 p.m. at the Masters’ Building.

Turnout for the lunch was up by at least 50 percent compared to last year, according to organizers who worked both events.

Over 200 veterans signed in at the entrance.

“Last year we didn’t fill half of the Masters’ Building,” Wyandot County Veterans Service officer Theresa Miller said. “This year, we set up for 75 percent and we had to set up seven extra tables ,and bring out more chairs.”

Veterans were treated to their choice of a pork or beef sandwich, baked beans, macaroni salad, coffee, bottled water and sheet cake for dessert.

New this year was table service provided by volunteers from many organizations, including Trinity Evangelical Church, Guardian Custom Glass Solutions, Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Hancock County and Seneca County Veterans Services.

Students from Mohawk High School also volunteered.

“The table service was a great idea,” Ron Bailey, a local veteran and volunteer said. “These veterans love catching up with each other and getting to tell stories. We made things as easy as possible for them to just sit and enjoy each other’s company. They served us plenty enough already; now it’s time for us to serve them.”

Veterans received a gift bag after signing in as well as raffle tickets for several door prizes donated by local businesses and organizations, that were drawn at 2 p.m.

They also received a warm welcome and a thank you from members of the Heritage Foundation of Wyandot County.

Upper Sandusky Lions Club donated sandwiches.

The side items were from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3795 Auxillary and American Legion Post No. 344 Women’s Auxillary, Hempy Water, Beca House Co., Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Discount Drug Mart and Savory Sweet Catering Company.

“This was our biggest year ever,” Miller said. “We had more veterans than expected, but we still had enough food and drink for everyone. Everyone seemed like they were having a good time. I honestly couldn’t thank our volunteers and donors enough. They did a tremendous job.”

