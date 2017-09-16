Home Fair Friday at fair features fun, food, family

Friday at fair features fun, food, family

Posted on September 16, 2017
0
0
4

Wyandot County Fair Saturday, Sunday schedule

Today

Jr. Fair Livestock Sale in Arena ………………………………9am
Culinary Contests in Masters’ Bldg …………………………10am
Birds of Prey, Conservation Bldg …………………………….10am
Health Screenings, WMH Booth …………………………….9:30-11am
Venison Stew, Conservation Bldg …………………………….11am
Vote for Fair Directors, Masters’ Building …………………12-4pm
Zippy & Slow Tones, Masters’ Bldg………………………….. 1pm
Star Kids, Masters’ Bldg ………………………………………….3:30pm
Cheerleading Competition, Arena ……………………………6pm
Tractor Pull, $10 Grandstands $10 Pits …………………….6:30pm
Reid Barth, Masters’ Bldg ………………………………………..8pm

Sunday

Mass – Arena …………………………………………………..9am
Fun Show – Jr. Horse Arena ……………………………..11am
Exhibits Open …………………………………………………Noon
4-H Clover Bud Grad. – Masters’ Bldg………………. Noon
Gospel Concert – Masters’ Building …………………..1:30-7pm
Calf Scramble – Arena ………………………………………1pm
Jr. and Sr. Premium Checks ……………………………..3-8pm
Demo Derby, $10 grandstands $10 Pits ……………..4pm
All Fair Projects Released …………………………………7pm
Closing of the 166th Fair………………………………….. 9pm

Load More In Fair
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply