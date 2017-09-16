Friday at fair features fun, food, family Posted on September 16, 2017 0 0 4 Putting on a showPass it onMore juiceCookie monstersColoringStopping byLittle pullJust chillin'Holding it downBig pullMiniature hitchBest in showReading rainbowExtra creditDouble troubleBest in showStraw JengaHitch a rideChuggin' along Wyandot County Fair Saturday, Sunday schedule Today Jr. Fair Livestock Sale in Arena ………………………………9am Culinary Contests in Masters’ Bldg …………………………10am Birds of Prey, Conservation Bldg …………………………….10am Health Screenings, WMH Booth …………………………….9:30-11am Venison Stew, Conservation Bldg …………………………….11am Vote for Fair Directors, Masters’ Building …………………12-4pm Zippy & Slow Tones, Masters’ Bldg………………………….. 1pm Star Kids, Masters’ Bldg ………………………………………….3:30pm Cheerleading Competition, Arena ……………………………6pm Tractor Pull, $10 Grandstands $10 Pits …………………….6:30pm Reid Barth, Masters’ Bldg ………………………………………..8pm Sunday Mass – Arena …………………………………………………..9am Fun Show – Jr. Horse Arena ……………………………..11am Exhibits Open …………………………………………………Noon 4-H Clover Bud Grad. – Masters’ Bldg………………. Noon Gospel Concert – Masters’ Building …………………..1:30-7pm Calf Scramble – Arena ………………………………………1pm Jr. and Sr. Premium Checks ……………………………..3-8pm Demo Derby, $10 grandstands $10 Pits ……………..4pm All Fair Projects Released …………………………………7pm Closing of the 166th Fair………………………………….. 9pm