Some unique artwork now decorates the Merchants Building at the Wyandot County Fairgrounds.

Local artist Dick Eyestone was commissioned to design an 8-foot-by-8-foot barn quilt for the Wyandot County Fair this year.

The design was based off the fair’s “worth crowing about” rooster and faces the parking lot.

It is one of many improvements attendees can see this year at the fairgrounds.

Submitted photo