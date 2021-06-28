Health Dept reports 4 COVID-19 cases

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Monday morning, Wyandot County Public Health projected four active cases of COVID-19 in the county. The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,347, including 1,801 lab-confirmed cases and 546 probable cases. Two patients are hospitalized for COVID-19. There have been 56 deaths and 2,287 patients have completed isolation.

Open COVID-19 clinics offering the Moderna vaccine are Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wyandot County Public Health. A limited quantity of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available at Friday’s clinic.

Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,110,700 confirmed and probable cases, 60,484 hospitalizations and 20,281 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/ portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

Additional information is available at the ODH information line by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH and at the CDC’s website cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.