Health Dept holding COVID vax clinics

Open COVID-19 clinics offering the Moderna vaccine are Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wyandot County Public Health. Limited quantities of Johnson and Johnson will be offered as well.

Wednesday afternoon, Wyandot County Public Health reported zero active cases of COVID-19 in the county. The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,351, including 1,804 lab-confirmed cases and 547 probable cases. No patients are hospitalized for COVID-19. There have been 57 deaths and 2,294 patients have completed isolation.

Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,119,298 confirmed and probable cases, 61,325 hospitalizations and 20,449 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard which provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/ portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

Additional information is available at the ODH information line by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH and at the CDC’s website cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.