County has 13 active COVID cases, vaccine clinic is Friday

Wyandot County Public Health is holding open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering the Moderna vaccine from 9-4 p.m. Fridays at the health department. For additional vaccine information visit the vaccination dashboard on coronavirus.ohio.gov.

There are currently 13 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,368. his includes 1,815 lab-confirmed cases and 553 probable cases. wo patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19. Of the reported individuals, there have been 57 deaths, and 2,298 individuals have been released from isolation.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 1,134,965 confirmed and probable cases, 62,242 hospitalizations and 20,530 Ohio resident deaths. For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/dashboards/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

The Ohio Department of Health has created a dashboard that will provide residents with both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard

For additional information call the Ohio Department of Health’s information line at 833-4-ASK-ODH. Or visit the Center for Disease Control’s website at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.