45 active COVID cases in county as of Wednesday

Open COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Wyandot County Public Health.

View the Ohio Department of Healthʼs COVID-19 vaccine information here at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

There are currently 45 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,420. This includes 1,851 lab-confirmed cases and 569 probable cases. Six patients currently are hospitalized for COVID-19. Of the reported individuals, there have been 58 deaths, and 2,317 individuals have been released from isolation.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 1,168,111 confirmed and probable cases, 63,745 hospitalizations, and 20,648 Ohio resident deaths. For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov.