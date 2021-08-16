34 COVID cases projected Monday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















There are currently a projected 34 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,406. This includes 1,842 lab-confirmed cases and 564 probable cases.

Four patients are hospitalized for COVID-19. Of the reported individuals, there have been 58 deaths, and 2,314 individuals have been released from isolation.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Wyandot County Public Health.

View Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine information on the COVID-19 vaccination dashboard at coronavirus.ohio.gov

As of 2:00 PM Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 1,159,759 confirmed and probable cases, 63,233 hospitalizations, and 20,614 Ohio resident deaths. For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet here: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/dashboards/COVIDSummaryData.csv