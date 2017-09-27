Wednesday, September 27, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
A promising week of harness racing didn’t quite live up to expectations for Wyandot County native Brian Brown.
Brown trained the top two horses favored to win the Little Brown Jug last Thursday, Downbytheseaside and Fear the Dragon, but they faltered in the headlining event, which is the largest harness horse race in the country and the final leg of the harness racing Triple Crown.
BUCYRUS — Authorities have released the name of an 18-year-old woman who died in a jet ski crash in a Crawford County pond Sunday evening.
Jacie E. Everett of Bucyrus was pronounced dead at Bucyrus Community Hospital after she was transported there following the accident in Tod Township in western Crawford County.