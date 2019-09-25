Wednesday, September 25, 2019

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
Early sheriff’s reports indicate a Forest man was sent via LifeFlight to St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, with serious injuries, after a crash involving three vehicles Monday evening on CH 330 near CH 108.
Isaiah Abraszek was reportedly eastbound on CH 330 when he stopped his vehicle, a 2004 black Audi, on the side of the road after having motor trouble.
For the past five years, Wyandot County EMS has held a special T-shirt sale at the end of the summer, with all profits used to support patients fighting breast cancer at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.
Wyandot County EMS/EMA Coordinator Dale Risley said to ensure funds raised stayed local, the profits from the annual sale were used to buy $50 gas cards, which were donated to WMH oncology services.