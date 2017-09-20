Wednesday, September 20, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
CAREY — Carey police and fire will provide rides to school for a couple of lucky individuals.
Village council moved Monday during a regular meeting to allow the police department and volunteer fire department to participate in an Our Lady of Consolation School silent auction for rides to school after Police Chief Rich Kesler and Fire Chief Chad Snyder had been approached by someone from the school about the idea, village administrator Roy Johnson said.
Upper Sandusky’s police force is finally about to be back to full strength.
A special safety committee meeting was held Monday, where Upper Sandusky Police Chief Dan Ross made several recommendations for the department.