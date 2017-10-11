Wednesday, October 11, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
SYCAMORE — Mohawk Local School Superintendent Ken Ratliff revealed the district report card at Monday evening’s board of education meeting.
The district received an A in student growth, a C in K-3 literacy, an A in graduation rate, a C in gap closing, a D in achievement and a C in prepared for success.
NEVADA — Nevada Council will try to spell out duties for its various committees in the near future.
Councilman Greg “Tom” Durham said at Monday night’s council meeting clarity is needed. Councilwoman Diane Morgan suggested each council make a list of what it believes are its responsibilities and they can be discussed further after that.