Wednesday, November 7, 2018

The Upper Sandusky Safety Committee approved the Home for the Holidays 5K race during its regularly scheduled meeting Monday.
Elaine Tschanen, representing Wyandot County 4-H camp counselors, brought maps of the planned route for the 5K race, which would begin near Johnson Street and end at the old EMS building downtown.
CAREY — Looking to maintain part of their existing wastewater treatment plant as well as put in new technology to upgrade the facility, Carey Village Council on Monday approved two of three additional expenses for the waste water treatment plant.