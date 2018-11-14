Wednesday, November 14, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
The Upper Sandusky Park Board discussed selling the former Waterworks Park property during its meeting Tuesday.
Upper Sandusky Mayor Scott Washburn said he had been contacted by Kelle Saull about whether the city would be interested in selling the old Waterworks Park softball area.
SYCAMORE — The Sycamore Volunteer Fire Department proposed changing its communication equipment at the Sycamore Village Council meeting Tuesday.
Sycamore Volunteer Fire Chief Rodney Clinger said the department currently uses two radios for its three-county coverage and doesn’t have direct contact with Crawford County, instead having to go through Wyandot County first.