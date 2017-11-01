Wednesday, November 1, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Three candidates are seeking two positions as Salem Township trustees.
Kenneth Derr, Jack A. Gottfried and Jon E. Zimmerman are seeking four-year terms to begin in January.
At 81 years old, Rosemary Austin can still flash some leather on the softball field.
The Upper Sandusky resident recently traveled to Myrtle Beach for her final senior softball tournament of 2017, where she collected All-American honors while playing third base and catching for the Freedom Spirit.